Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday, Dec. 1, on Twitter that he was entering...
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Omaha mom faces charges of abandoning adult son with severe autism
Omaha Police investigate shooting; victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police K-9 Rudy recieves Medal of Honor
Authorities investigate man’s death after Omaha Police traffic stop
State officials continue to emphasize the importance of keeping young talent in the state as...
Nebraska workforce faces challenges of decline, new plans on attracting, retaining young people
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
"Weird Al" Yankovic on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles....
‘Weird Al’ to perform at Lincoln’s Lied Center