Fatal crash in Crete kills motorcyclist

CRETE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Crete has passed away after a crash involving a semi.

Officials report the crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 2, around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and County Road 1900.

Saline County first responders say the motorcycle, driven by Juan Lopez-Adame, 24, was westbound when a semi-tractor trailer was making an eastbound turn onto Hwy 33 from County Road 1900.

Investigators revealed that Lopez-Adame lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. Reports say he was wearing a helmet.

Lopez-Adame was later life-flighted to a nearby hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

