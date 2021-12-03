Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler weekend, chilly next work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cooler but more typical weather will continue to settle in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is actually still above average for this time of year.

Weekend forecast (wowt)

Saturday, despite being the cooler day, will be better for your outdoor plans... winds will gust occasionally into the 20s on Saturday with stronger winds Sunday. Gusts will reach as high as the 40s as winds shift from N to S in the afternoon and drive in our next round of chilly air:

Windier on Sunday (wowt)

Factor this into your outdoor plans!

Aksarben Holiday Market (wowt)

A slightly more active weather pattern should arrive next week, along with a more substantial December chill. We’ll likely see at least a few days with highs in the upper 30s to start off next week, along with a chance for light snow on Tuesday. Any rain or snow appears light at this time, but we could certainly see some flakes flying next week. Thursday brings the potential for rain showers... we’ll keep an eye on next weekend for another chance for snow!

