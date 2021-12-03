Advertisement

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday, Dec. 1, on Twitter that he was entering...
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Omaha mom faces charges of abandoning adult son with severe autism
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant confirmed in southeast Nebraska
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs