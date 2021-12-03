Council Bluffs Police K-9 Rudy recieves Medal of Honor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A short ceremony in Council Bluffs honors one of the community’s police officers Friday.

But this isn’t an officer of the two-legged variety. Four-year-old Rudy isn’t back on the job yet, he’s still recovering.

Rudy and partner Officer Colby McCord only worked together a few months before Rudy was hurt. In September, Rudy fell three stories off the roof of a house while searching for suspects.

“He had a broken femur and a cracked tibia,” said Officer McCord.

Rudy was taken to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery, then began his rehab.

“We started progressively going on walks five minutes a day five times a day and just increasing that time per day over an eight-week period,” McCord said.

After his eight-week checkup, Rudy was cleared of restrictions.

“We were able to get into a vet clinic in Papillion where they had a water treadmill, so we were able to get in there and build some strength so now we’re starting to do some hill work and now he’s back to running around and playing catch and just trying to get him to put some more weight on his leg,” McCord said.

Rudy’s medical bills cost $5,100. The tab was picked up by Irondog K-9 International, a non-profit group that equips and trains K-9s across the county.

Friday, the organization presented Rudy with a Medal of Honor for both his work as a police dog and for working to overcome his injuries.

“To have people out there and knowing our story and being able to support us and we can’t be thankful enough for the organization and what they’ve done for us,” McCord said.

While the award was nice, it’s obvious Rudy is just as content to get his chin scratched now and then. Rudy will be spending next week in Sheridan, Iowa for a week of pool rehab.

Officer McCord said Rudy should be ready to hit the streets again after the first of the year.

