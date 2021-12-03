Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police K-9 Rudy recieves Medal of Honor

By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A short ceremony in Council Bluffs honors one of the community’s police officers Friday.

But this isn’t an officer of the two-legged variety. Four-year-old Rudy isn’t back on the job yet, he’s still recovering.

Rudy and partner Officer Colby McCord only worked together a few months before Rudy was hurt. In September, Rudy fell three stories off the roof of a house while searching for suspects.

“He had a broken femur and a cracked tibia,” said Officer McCord.

Rudy was taken to Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital for surgery, then began his rehab.

“We started progressively going on walks five minutes a day five times a day and just increasing that time per day over an eight-week period,” McCord said.

After his eight-week checkup, Rudy was cleared of restrictions.

“We were able to get into a vet clinic in Papillion where they had a water treadmill, so we were able to get in there and build some strength so now we’re starting to do some hill work and now he’s back to running around and playing catch and just trying to get him to put some more weight on his leg,” McCord said.

Rudy’s medical bills cost $5,100. The tab was picked up by Irondog K-9 International, a non-profit group that equips and trains K-9s across the county.

Friday, the organization presented Rudy with a Medal of Honor for both his work as a police dog and for working to overcome his injuries.

“To have people out there and knowing our story and being able to support us and we can’t be thankful enough for the organization and what they’ve done for us,” McCord said.

While the award was nice, it’s obvious Rudy is just as content to get his chin scratched now and then. Rudy will be spending next week in Sheridan, Iowa for a week of pool rehab.

Officer McCord said Rudy should be ready to hit the streets again after the first of the year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M
Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday, Dec. 1, on Twitter that he was entering...
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Omaha mom faces charges of abandoning adult son with severe autism
Omaha Police investigate shooting; victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Authorities investigate man’s death after Omaha Police traffic stop
State officials continue to emphasize the importance of keeping young talent in the state as...
Nebraska workforce faces challenges of decline, new plans on attracting, retaining young people
"Weird Al" Yankovic on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles....
‘Weird Al’ to perform at Lincoln’s Lied Center
Council Bluffs' K-9 Rudy received a medal of honor for his dedication to the force, he is still...
CBPD K-9 Rudy gets medal of honor