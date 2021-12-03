City of Omaha introduces redistricting ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ordinance for the redistricting of Omaha was introduced to city officials on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The redistricting submission is expected to provide the redrawing of City Council District boundaries to be “substantially equal in population as determined by the most recent federal decennial census.”

If passed, the ordinance will take effect 15 days after the date of its passage.

Omaha’s proposal comes weeks after officials passed new redistricting maps for the state of Nebraska.

The full document is available below.

