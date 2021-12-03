Advertisement

Authorities investigate man’s death after Omaha Police traffic stop

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state authorities are looking into an in-custody death after a man experienced an episode during a traffic stop Friday morning and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

An Omaha Police officer initiated a traffic stop at 11:26 a.m. at 90th and Spaulding streets, where they say a car was going into oncoming traffic.

According to an OPD release, Ray McBride, 73, was headed north on 90th Street and continued to Boyd Street after he was instructed to pull over on a side street to get out of the traffic lane.

He was stopped and met with the officer again. With another officer at the scene for help, they discovered McBride was having a medical episode and started CPR while waiting for a requested ambulance. The officers said his “health began to deteriorate” when medics arrived.

McBride was taken to CHI Immanuel hospital where officials say he was pronounced dead.

The Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team with help from Nebraska State Patrol investigators and Bellevue Police Department is looking into the incident.

