Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Zane Flores

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna made history in the Class A football state championship, winning a title in the program’s first appearance. The Dragons beat Westside 7-3. Despite the low-scoring game, Gretna was pretty successful moving the ball and that turned out to be very significant.

Even though the Dragons didn’t score until the fourth quarter, the fact that they were able to possess the ball and move the chains kept the spirits high. On their sideline, it felt like it was just a matter of time.

Quarterback Zane Flores connected on 28 of 42 passes for more than 300 yards, he also scored that one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Zane is our athlete of the week and he’ll be back next year as Gretna tries to do it again.

