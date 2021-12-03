Advertisement

After losing Jaela Zimmerman to a serious injury Creighton beats Ole Miss in three sets

Creighton Volleyball
Creighton Volleyball(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first word Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in her postgame interview was “bittersweet.” On one hand, it’s a great win beating Ole Miss in three sets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, on the other hand, Jaela Zimmerman left the match with what looks like a very serious injury. She was in a lot of pain after her left knee gave out, it happened when she landed after a hit.

Jaela could not put any weight on her leg when she was helped to the locker room. It was an emotional moment with a lot of support from the 2,351 fans inside Sokol Arena.

At that point, midway through the second set Jaela already had ten kills. Clearly the most effective player on the court. The Jays won the first set but the second was up for grabs and the match also appeared to be up for grabs. Creighton then took control leaving no doubt. Norah Sis was very strong with 16 kills hitting .444, Keeley Davis came in and hit .333 with a half dozen kills.

Creighton answered the adversity clinching a spot in the second round, 25-21 25-15 25-13. The Jays will play Kansas who swept Oregon in the first match of the night. The second-round contest will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena.

