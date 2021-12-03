Advertisement

6 On Your Side: Stuff the Bus yields ‘tons’ of holiday necessities

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, 6 News’ Stuff the Bus event collected an immense amount of food, toys, and cash for those in need this holiday season.

The Stuff the Bus event featured two collection sites in the Omaha area.

6 News collected an estimated 28,000 lbs of food — around 14 tons.

More than 3,500 toys were also collected and will be distributed to Nebraska families in need. Additionally, 6 News collected more than $4,500 in cash for local food banks.

If you weren’t able to donate at one of the locations on Thursday, you can always drop off items at St. Vincent De Paul.

