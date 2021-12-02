Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial is set for the 17-year-old accused of killing his parents in their home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids in October.

Court documents show Ethan Orton’s trial is set for Feb. 8. He has pleaded not guilty and is demanding a speedy trial.

Orton is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, who were found dead inside their home.

On October 14, police said they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood. Officials said he admitted to killing them to “take charge of his life.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.