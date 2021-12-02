Transformer blows at UNO’s oldest building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A faulty transformer at UNO’s oldest classroom building led to an evacuation and the temporary closure of four buildings at the school’s Dodge campus.

Sometime after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a brief fire in a transformer on the east side of the building led to a power outage in the building known as ASH.

The school canceled classes, activities, and meetings for the rest of the day at the Arts & Sciences Hall, Roskens Hall, Kayser Hall, and the Eppley Administration Building.

As of late Wednesday evening, all buildings had been reopened except Arts and Sciences Hall. Arts and Sciences Hall was still being repaired and the emergency generator had not yet been activated as of 10:30 p.m., but a statement released electronically to UNO students earlier in the evening said that all buildings would be open Thursday.

Emergency electrical crews were laying thousands of feet of temporary cabling from a large emergency generator in the parking lot adjacent to the building, leading into the structure to restore power. The faulty transformer box was visibly charred inside and out and will need to be replaced. The temporary generator will remain in use until the permanent repairs can be done. UNO did not give any details about what caused the transformer to blow.

No one was injured.

Built in 1938, Arts and Sciences Hall was the first classroom building on campus and is home to the Writing Center and Education Abroad programs.

First-year student Jay Cantrell was studying with her boyfriend in ASH when the power started flickering off and on.

“Then it completely just went out, all the lights down the hall, just completely out, just really dark and really scary and all of a sudden you hear over the speaker ‘get out, there’s a fire happening there’s an electric outage happening’, and you started to smell smoke,” she said. “I had COVID a few weeks ago and I can’t really smell all that well, but I could smell this because it was that bad.”

Cantrell estimated 150 or more students exited ASH along with her and her boyfriend. Shortly thereafter they were told that classes had been canceled for the rest of the day in those buildings. Roskens Hall, Kayser Hall, and Eppley Administration building all appeared to be closed as precautions.

Updates can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

