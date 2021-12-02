Stuff the Bus welcomes food and toy donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s that time of the year again when we can do a small part to make a big impact in people’s lives.

The Omaha metro area food banks are in need of more food items than ever before.

“I’m surprised at how many people come and it keeps growing.”

Nancy Svoboda is dropping off several boxes and bags full of food collected by the St. Vincent de Paul parish near 144th & West Maple.

Local congregations are major contributors to food pantries. St. Vincent de Paul at 21st and Leavenworth is receiving this gift.

“173.2 pounds of dry goods, canned goods, instant mashed potatoes,” said Svoboda.

Inside the shelves are quickly filling up thanks to donations large and small for across the city. But there is room for much more.

At the All Saints Episcopal Church near 93rd and Blondo, a steady stream of people needing food flows through the small pantry.

Megan is one of those who appreciates the kindness of others and is just one of many benefiting from our food donations. She understands how vital this lifeline is.

“It’s very important because it helps all the families especially this time of year, it can be tough out there, and having these places to go to really takes a load off your mind,” she says.

That’s why donations dropped off by Nancy Svoboda are so important. More donations help more family, friends, and neighbors.

“So the word is getting out there, I mean there’s plenty of pantries around town that are servicing apparently more and more people all the time.”

One donation, one can, one box of food today makes a big difference in someone’s life tomorrow.

“Omaha’s had a great turnout, so that’s a great thing.”

The WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, sponsored by Methodist Health System is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Special needs at the pantry this year include:

Beans

Breakfast foods like cereal, oatmeal, and pancake mix

Canned vegetables

Crackers

Canned meat/fish

Meal starter kits, like Hamburger Helper

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice

Toilet Paper

