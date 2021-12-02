Repairs begin for water leak hazard in South-central Omaha neighborhood
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. It became dangerous when the weather dipped to near or below freezing.
The water flowed down the street and created icy conditions on a hill a block away. But today, a neighbor sent 6 News photos of crews digging in to stop the leak and make repairs.
After our 6 News report Monday night, M.U.D. worked with the property owner to escalate the replacement of the water service to a rental home. A dip caused by the leak in the newly resurfaced street will also be smoothed over.
M.U.D. says the work should be completed in a couple of days.
