Advertisement

Repairs begin for water leak hazard in South-central Omaha neighborhood

By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. It became dangerous when the weather dipped to near or below freezing.

The water flowed down the street and created icy conditions on a hill a block away. But today, a neighbor sent 6 News photos of crews digging in to stop the leak and make repairs.

After our 6 News report Monday night, M.U.D. worked with the property owner to escalate the replacement of the water service to a rental home. A dip caused by the leak in the newly resurfaced street will also be smoothed over.

M.U.D. says the work should be completed in a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and other charges after killing a...
Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide
Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports record number of patients on ventilators
OPD: Unmarked UPS vehicle stolen, packages inside

Latest News

COVID patients fill up all ICU beds at Omaha hospital
Omaha photographer’s Facebook page hijacked by scammers
6 On Your Side: Scammers hijack Facebook page
6 On Your Side: Scammers hijack Facebook page
BREAKING: Young, unvaccinated patients stressing Omaha hospitals
BREAKING: Young, unvaccinated patients stressing Omaha hospitals