Prescribed burn in Bellevue lingers campfire smells and haze

(PHOTO: @BellevuePolice on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department informed the public Thursday afternoon of the reason some might be seeing the haze over the city.

In a tweet, the department states there’s a prescribed burn in the area of Camp Wakonda, Fontenelle Forest. In hopes of the winds to clear out the haze, people can relish the smells of a campfire.

