Prescribed burn in Bellevue lingers campfire smells and haze

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department informed the public Thursday afternoon of the reason some might be seeing the haze over the city.

In a tweet, the department states there’s a prescribed burn in the area of Camp Wakonda, Fontenelle Forest. In hopes of the winds to clear out the haze, people can relish the smells of a campfire.

A “prescribed burn” is taking place in the area of Camp Wakonda (Forest Dr.) in the @CityofBellevue It’s leaving a haze across much of town. If you enjoy campfire smells, open the windows & enjoy… otherwise hack hack cough cough. Hopefully winds will clear it up! #bpd pic.twitter.com/AulaCUkzB7 — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) December 2, 2021

