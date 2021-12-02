Prescribed burn in Bellevue lingers campfire smells and haze
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department informed the public Thursday afternoon of the reason some might be seeing the haze over the city.
In a tweet, the department states there’s a prescribed burn in the area of Camp Wakonda, Fontenelle Forest. In hopes of the winds to clear out the haze, people can relish the smells of a campfire.
