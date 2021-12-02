Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, health experts have detected the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Colorado.

The case involves an adult woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to South Africa. The woman is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and is isolated by recuperating at her home. The woman was vaccinated, according to CDPHE, however she had not received a booster.

CDPHE has issued an isolation order for this case and close contacts in Colorado have tested negative.

The Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE epidemiologists flagged a positive test result to follow up on due to the individual’s travel history.

CDPHE is asking people who have traveled internationally to be tested 3 to 5 days after their return with a molecular or PCR test, regardless of symptoms or vaccination history. In a press release, CDPHE says “all Coloradans (ages 5+) should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 18 or older who has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial dose is encouraged to get a booster dose as soon as possible. In addition, all Coloradans (ages 6 months+) should get vaccinated with the flu vaccine to protect the health care system.”

Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to identify the variant; California and Minnesota identified the variant in two people so far this week.

It’s particularly critical that Coloradans heed caution and get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash their hands frequently, get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, and practice physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/cFthqfankw — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 2, 2021

Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Colorado and here for COVID-19 testing sites near you.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.