Omaha Police investigate shooting; victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating a shooting Thursday evening on North 42nd Street.

Police responded to a call at 42nd and Ruggles streets and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. OPD Dispatch confirmed the victim was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

