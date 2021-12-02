Omaha Police investigate shooting; victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating a shooting Thursday evening on North 42nd Street.

Police responded to a call at 42nd and Ruggles streets and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. OPD Dispatch confirmed the victim was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.