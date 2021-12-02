Omaha native Symone Sanders leaving Vice President Harris’ staff

(WOWT) - Almost a year to the day after the former Nebraskan and Creighton graduate was named as Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders announced she’s leaving her post at the end of the year.

In a letter to colleagues, the Omaha native, and Creighton graduate thanked the vice president and said she would miss working with her and the whole team.

Before joining Harris’ staff, Sanders was a senior advisor for Joe Biden’s 2020 Campaign.

“I love Symone,” Harris said when asked about the upcoming departure on Thursday outside Air Force 2. “I can’t wait to see what she will do next. I know that it’s been three years jumping on and off planes going around the country … and I mean that sincerely.”

Vice President Kamala Harris departs Air Force Two after arriving in Charlotte Thursday morning.

Sanders’ departure is the latest shake-up on the vice president’s team: Last month, Communications Director Ashley Etienne announced she was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.