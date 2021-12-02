Omaha family awarded $26M in Children’s malpractice lawsuit, but may only get $4.5M

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska jury awarded an Omaha family the largest amount the state has seen for a malpractice lawsuit: $26 million.

The family sat down with 6 News to explain how the decision makes an impact on the care of other children.

“Sometimes I forget Vivianne was a happy, healthy girl,” dad Jake Marousek said. “But this is my Vivi now. She’s a happy and healthy girl who is severely disabled.”

Vivianne, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t walk or talk or feed herself.

It’s been this way since she was 11 months old.

“She suffered a severe brain injury because of further seizures,” said her mother, Andrea Marousek. “She never should have been discharged.”

The family sued Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha after Vivi had been sent home.

The seizures didn’t stop. She suffered permanent brain damage.

Part of the $26 million jury award is aimed at helping provide her future care.

“We felt justice was finally served and happy the jury saw the truth in it,” Vivi’s mom said.

Andrea Marousek is a first-grade teacher; Vivi would have likely been a first-grader.

“It’s hard to look past that,” Andrea said. “It’s hard seeing that she can’t do that — the things the other kids can do that are age-appropriate.”

What’s even more maddening: Knowing Vivi has a lifetime of care ahead of her. They may only receive $4.5 million instead of the $26 million the jury awarded because the state has a camp on medical malpractice verdicts.

An attorney for the hospital has asked the judge to enforce the cap, but Vivanne’s attorney, Pat Cullen, said the cap is unconstitutional, designed to insulate insurance companies and medical providers. In practice, it violates patient rights; it doesn’t protect them, Cullen said.

Children’s Hospital provided 6 News with a statement response on Thursday:

“We sympathize with this child... We strongly maintain that the evidence presented clearly showed that our team provided the appropriate standard of care.”

A hearing has been set for late January.

