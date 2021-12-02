Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with union

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its union leaders.

The new five-year labor contract would cover 1,400 employees at four cereal plants in the U.S., including the one in Omaha.

Among other things, the tentative agreement includes an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, as well as wage increases and enhanced benefits for all.

Union members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement on Sunday, December 5, two months after the strike began.

On November 3, Kellogg’s “Last Best Final Offer” was rejected by union leaders.

That offer removed a permanent two-tiered structure from the proposal and offered to continue the current pathway to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees. It would have also provided wage increases for transitional employees, depending on years of service.

Shortly after that offer expired, Kellogg’s announced plans to move forward with contingency plans to keep its plants operating, and said it would begin hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking workers.

The Kellogg Company also filed a lawsuit against the local union in Omaha in November, complaining that striking workers were blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers entering the plant.

The most recent negotiations included federal mediators.

Results from the union vote on Sunday are expected early next week.

