Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday morning that he is entering the transfer portal.

Martinez posted a farewell message on his verified Twitter account, saying he “will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum,” and thanking Head Coach Scott Frost and all the Huskers staff, his teammates, and Nebraskans.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the N for 4 years.

I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.

I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead!

I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum.

GBR & God Bless”