Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday morning that he is entering the transfer portal.
Martinez posted a farewell message on his verified Twitter account, saying he “will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum,” and thanking Head Coach Scott Frost and all the Huskers staff, his teammates, and Nebraskans.
“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the N for 4 years.
I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.
I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead!
I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum.
GBR & God Bless”
Nebraska closed out its worst season in six decades Friday with a 3-9 record after losing to Iowa 28-21.
Martinez suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half against Wisconsin on Nov. 20 breaking his fall after a pass, so he did not play against the Hawkeyes this year, leaving the position in the hands of Backup Quarterback Logan Smothers.
