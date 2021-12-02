Advertisement

Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez entering transfer portal

Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez
By Rex Smith and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez announced Thursday morning that he is entering the transfer portal.

Martinez posted a farewell message on his verified Twitter account, saying he “will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum,” and thanking Head Coach Scott Frost and all the Huskers staff, his teammates, and Nebraskans.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the N for 4 years.

I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.

I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead!

I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum.

GBR & God Bless”

Nebraska Huskers Quartback Adrian Martinez

Nebraska closed out its worst season in six decades Friday with a 3-9 record after losing to Iowa 28-21.

Martinez suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half against Wisconsin on Nov. 20 breaking his fall after a pass, so he did not play against the Hawkeyes this year, leaving the position in the hands of Backup Quarterback Logan Smothers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80
Council Bluffs high school teacher facing charges after notes found threatening violence
OPD: Unmarked UPS vehicle stolen, packages inside
Omaha Police have person of interest in custody, accused of burglary
City claims no responsibility for basements damaged by Omaha sewer backup

Latest News

Alonzo Verge Jr.
Huskers men and women split in Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the men go four overtimes
Cam Taylor-Britt
Seven Huskers defenders honored by the Big Ten
Huskers fans react to another close loss
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) rushes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA...
The Huskers give up 22 unanswered to Iowa losing 28-21