Huskers men and women split in Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the men go four overtimes

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was the game that would not end, two teams that refused to lose. Nebraska and North Carolina State played an extra half, that’s what it took. The Wolfpack won 104-100 in four overtimes. Dereon Seabron broke the Big Ten/ACC Challenge record with 38 points.

For the visitors Alonzo Verge Jr. led the way with 25 points, Bryce McGowens wasn’t far behind with 24 points. Bryce also hit the front end of a crucial one-and-one at the end of the second overtime to force the third.

Keisei Tominaga hit five threes off the bench, he scored 16. The Huskers led by as many as 14 points and led for more than 30 minutes but did not close it out on the road. They’ll start conference play Saturday at Indiana.

The women were also in North Carolina playing at Wake Forest. Jaz Shelley was great again, she scored 13 of her 18 in the first half and 11 of the Huskers first 15 points. This not close, they improve to 8-0 with an 86-60 win.

