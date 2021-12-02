Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A chill returns to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record-setting warmth brought temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s to the metro this afternoon. A new record high of 68 degrees was set this afternoon here in Omaha, breaking the old record of 67 set back in 1973. Lincoln set a new record high of 71 degrees, breaking the old record of 68 set back in 2012.

Record Highs Set Today (WOWT)

Conditions will cool down quickly after sunset, dropping back into the 40s and 50s by late evening. Overnight temperatures will be cool, but still above average for this time of year, setting into the lower 40s. A cold front will bring us a stronger north breeze on Friday, as well as a cool down. Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than today, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High Temperatures Friday (WOWT)

The cooler but more typical weather will continue to settle in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is actually still above average for this time of year. A slightly more active weather pattern should arrive next week, along with a more substantial December chill. We’ll likely see at least a few days with highs in the upper 30s to start off next week, along with a chance for a little rain or snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Any rain or snow appears light at this time, but we could certainly see some flakes flying next week.

