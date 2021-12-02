Advertisement

6 News viewers give big for Stuff the Bus

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw your generosity at our two-stuff the bus locations.

“Big can of tuna!”

The donations kept coming and coming.

“It’s just like Christmas!”

“I donated some items. Some extras in my pantry”

“Some barbie dolls and some Christmas puppets”

With donations of all kinds, it didn’t take much inspiration for our generous donors to give this time.

“I always watch your channel 6 on the news when I’m on the treadmill in the morning and I got off the treadmill and felt inspired and just started looking through and obviously I don’t need anything I have and can get more,” said donor Melissa Walsh.

Others told us it feels good to help make a difference with a simple donation.

“Oh yeah, we’re happy to help out. Especially for individuals in need and poor families and so forth. Make their kids happy for Christmas,” said donor Lloyd Fiala.

The bulk of the food donation is going to the St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.

Volunteer John Crowe says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

“St. Vincent de Paul, we have chapters that do food drives locally. But we depend on these two, these two are the biggest we depend on,” said John Crowe.

The charity does other drives but the donations go quickly. So this Stuff the Bus re-stocks the shelves just in time for Christmas.

“Serving 300 families a day when we’re open, that goes pretty quick so it’s really crucial we get the benefit of these pantries.”

