6 News Stuff the Bus Food & Toy Drive accepting donations until 7 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day has finally arrived and many in the Omaha metro have helped us Stuff the Bus with donations.

6 News has been collecting food and toys for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry since 5 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. at our two locations, one in the parking lot of Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge.

Items needed for the food pantries are beans, breakfast foods like cereal, oatmeal, and pancake mix, canned vegetables, crackers, canned meat/fish, meal starter kits, like Hamburger Helper, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, and toilet paper.

Simply pull up, pop your trunk and our volunteers will collect your donation right from the trunk. No need to get out of your vehicle.

My FIRST Stuff the Bus Food & Toy Drive was a huge success!!



The best part was meeting all of you & seeing first hand how AMAZING this community is!! You guys rock👏🏼



You still have time to donate any non perishable food & new unwrapped toys at our 2 locations until 7 tonight☺️ pic.twitter.com/F6Aw3u4oBr — Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_WOWT) December 2, 2021

More 📸 from the @WOWT6News Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive! pic.twitter.com/b0OsgiTWiw — Methodist Health System (@MeaningOfCare) December 2, 2021

