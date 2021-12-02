6 First Alert traffic update: Crash backing up I-680 at I-80 interchange
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An injury crash at the Interstate 680 interchange at I-80 was backing up south- and eastbound traffic in the area Thursday morning.
Authorities said the injury was not serious.
The crash may keep southbound I-680 to eastbound I-80 closed for some time, so drivers should avoid the area as much as possible.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.