6 First Alert traffic update: Crash backing up I-680 at I-80 interchange

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An injury crash at the Interstate 680 interchange at I-80 was backing up south- and eastbound traffic in the area Thursday morning.

Authorities said the injury was not serious.

A crash Thursday morning at the I-680 at the I-80 interchange was backing up southbound and eastbound traffic.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)

The crash may keep southbound I-680 to eastbound I-80 closed for some time, so drivers should avoid the area as much as possible.

