Tom Osborne encourages all Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hospitals have turned to a widely respected man to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Former Congressman and Husker Coach Tom Osborne is the face of a new vaccine promotional video, produced by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

As highlighted in the message, unvaccinated patients in Nebraska hospitals now outnumber vaccinated patients by a ratio of 11:1. Nebraska hospitals, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, are near or at capacity and COVID-19 continues to stress health care systems statewide.

“Getting the vaccine is the right thing to do for all Nebraskans,” Osborne says in the video.

Visit vaccinate.ne.gov to schedule an appointment in your local area.

