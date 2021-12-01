Seven Huskers defenders honored by the Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cam Taylor-Britt leads the group of seven with second-team honors by both the coaches and media. JoJo Domann also named second-team by the coaches but third team by the media.

Cam picked off one pass and had 11 pass breakups but stats only tell a small part of the story for cornerbacks. Hard to rack up numbers when quarterbacks don’t come your way because you’re guarding your man. That’s how it was for most of the season for Cam.

JoJo was able to put together an impressive season too that included stats because of the position he plays. In only ten games this season, including seven in the conference Domann had 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, two interceptions and a couple forced fumbles. After being hurt against Purdue he played the Ohio State game with the injury that needed surgery as soon as possible.

Five others were named honorable mention, Damion Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams.

Also on this day, Marvin Scott III entered the transfer portal. He’s the second Huskers running back to choose this route in the past month. Sevion Morrison also entered the portal, except he did it before the season ended. Scott scored two touchdowns this season and had his best performance at Wisconsin.

