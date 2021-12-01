Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Near record warmth to start off December!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild start as we get going with the month of December. You’ll encounter upper 30s and lower 40s along with clear skies out the door today. The somewhat mild start only warms with highs in the 60s likely this afternoon!

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

WSW wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon will be a bit pesky but will also be a big part of the reason we’ll warm up to near records!

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The record high today is 69 degrees set in 1998. We’ll come very close but likely fall just short.

Record Forecast
Record Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday’s record is a little more within reach at 67 degrees. I think we’ll be able to get very close to 70 degrees in the afternoon, setting a record and making it only the 4th time we’ve hit 70 degrees in the month of December in Omaha in recorded history! The all time record high for the month of December is 72 degrees.

Record Potential
Record Potential(WOWT)
5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Even when we do cool down by the weekend, we’ll still end up warmer than average with our afternoon highs!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

