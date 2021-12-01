Rep. Don Bacon to host Infrastructure Bill tele-town hall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Representative Don Bacon (NE-02) will host a tele-town hall to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that was recently passed and signed into law.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Constituents in the Second District can join by calling 855-920-0558.

Rep. Bacon will be joined by Bryan Slone with the Nebraska Chamber, Mark McHargue with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Dr. Ernie Goss, Economics Professor at Creighton University, Mike McDonnell, President of the Omaha Federation of Labor, and Felicia Hilton, Regional Political Director for the Carpenter’s Union.

The panel will answer questions about what is actually in the bill and how it will benefit Nebraskans.

