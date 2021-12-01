Advertisement

OPD: Unmarked UPS truck stolen, packages inside

Police investigated the crime at 13th & Harrison
Police investigated the crime at 13th & Harrison
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unmarked UPS truck was stolen while its driver was delivering a package Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tell Omaha police and 6 News that the driver was outside of the vehicle at a business at 13th and Harrison when a woman climbed in the truck and took off.

Police were looking for a gray 2006 Chevy Equinox with with Nebraska license plates UNU 634. Undelivered packages were still in the truck.

No injury was reported.

