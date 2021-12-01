Omaha Police looking for felony assault suspect, offers up to $2,000 in reward
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Crime Stoppers updated the reward of up to $2,000 on information that would lead to the arrest of a felony assault suspect.
The Omaha Police Department is looking for TJ Lebaugh. The 35-year-old is wanted for first-degree assault in connection to an October shooting that happened in the area of 45th and Grand Ave.
Authorities advise calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP(7867) or using the p3tips mobile app to give tips.
