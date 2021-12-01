Omaha Police have person of interest in custody, accused of burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a person of interest is in custody.

An OPD officer told 6 News workers came to do work on the property near 78th & Cass and there was a man inside who didn’t belong there. The man was armed but didn’t show his weapon.

Police are calling the incident an interrupted burglary instead of a robbery. The officer confirmed no one was hurt and the workers were able to keep the man there until police arrived.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

MMJ/Reporter Marlo Lundak contributed to the story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.