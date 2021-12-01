Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green statements on curriculum strategy.

The governor said in a news conference last week the conflict stems from a phone call Ricketts received last week with Green about a program to try to figure out how to increase “more participation from minorities,” which the governor said was a good thing.

While Green’s plan doesn’t mention Critical Race Theory explicitly — a direction the governor strongly opposes — it does talk about offering “anti-racist and inclusive teaching” as a means of “bridging anti-racism” to the NU 2025 strategic plan.

“We applaud the decision at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln on their action steps for anti-racism and racial equity,” Williams said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “This plan is a major commitment to action and is centered around, as Chancellor Ronnie Green puts it, ‘concrete steps built within five themes’ as follows: advancing diversity and inclusion across the institution; positioning excellence and learning through diversity; promoting community, sense of belonging, and mattering; building and sustaining anti-racist infrastructure and accountability; and acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on communities who are under-resourced or racially minoritized.”

“We think these themes are on target and call on the university to move full steam ahead on their implementation,” he said.

Ricketts issued another statement on the subject Tuesday, reaffirming the statements he made last week:

“Chancellor Ronnie Green believes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) is racist. Under his leadership, UNL recently released a plan to address ‘institutional racism’ as part of its ‘Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity.’ From racially motivated hiring practices to divisive trainings, the plan would inject Critical Race Theory (CRT) into every corner of campus.”

The governor also restated his stance that the plan violates the state’s Constitution, saying that “Article I-30 expressly forbids racial discrimination in public education,” and saying “UNL is also presenting its plan as non-political, however, the plan fails its own test of diversity by presenting only one view of race relations in America.”

Ricketts defended the university, saying “the accusation that UNL is institutionally racist is false and outrageous. It’s the product of the sloganeering of political activists — not thoughtful academics.

“UNL’s plan is also based on the flawed assumption that differences in outcomes among racial groups are the result of systemic racism and how people are treated based on skin color. The data, however, doesn’t support this conclusion. The university’s plan makes the claim that racism is ‘often structural and embedded into systems’; however, it does not spell out specific examples of what this looks like at UNL besides vaguely stating there are ‘different outcomes for different groups.’ In reality, degree completion rates of white and Asian students at UNL are virtually identical. In fact, Asian students in Nebraska (on average) display the highest measure of college degree readiness of any racial group.”

