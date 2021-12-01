Omaha carjacking suspect appears in court; accomplice remains at large

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect involved in a carjacking over the weekend outside of a convenience store near 60th and Center streets appeared in court Tuesday.

Video footage of the violent carjacking surfaced online Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say a 20-year-old demanded money from the driver and passenger of the car behind them.

The victims seemed to be winning the confrontation for a bit until another carjacker came out from the shadows and dropped one of the passengers with a single punch.

After the punch, the initial carjacker hopped into the Ford Mustang and took off.

Judge Jose Galicia said the suspect is being charged with one count of robbery.

But how did he get caught?

After looking at the video footage, law enforcement says he barreled out of the convenience store parking lot in reverse and crashed into a car just down 60th St. — barely a block away from the parking lot.

Investigators state there were several videos and a surveillance camera that recorded the fight but one thing remains unclear — the guy who sucker-punched the driver is still on the loose.

Court records indicate he never got in the car for the getaway.

As of Tuesday evening, the suspected carjacker remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.