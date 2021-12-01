Advertisement

O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tiffany O’Donnell, leader of the group Iowa Women Lead Change and a former news anchor in Cedar Rapids, will now lead the city as its new mayor.

O’Donnell defeated challenger Amara Andrews, businesswoman and Advocates for Social Justice leader, finishing with 68% of the vote to Andrews’ 32% in unofficial results released by the Linn County Auditor’s Office on Tuesday.

Get full results in Tuesday's runoff elections here

The two candidates faced off in Tuesday’s runoff election after no candidate earned 50% of the vote in November. O’Donnell earned the most votes, while Andrews squeaked past incumbent mayor Brad Hart by 40 votes for second place, placing her in the runoff.

The overall race for Cedar Rapids mayor was particularly contentious, with pandemic response and derecho recovery some of the hotter campaign issues of the election cycle. O’Donnell promised voters greater leadership on those issues, saying that the city faced a crossroads after those twin emergencies.

O’Donnell will take office in January, replacing Hart.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and other charges after killing a...
Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports record number of patients on ventilators
Generic crash
Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80
Police investigated the crime at 13th & Harrison
OPD: Unmarked UPS vehicle stolen, packages inside

Latest News

Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response to the controversy between Gov. Pete...
Omaha NAACP responds to Ricketts, UNL curriculum controversy
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams
FULL VIDEO: NAACP responds UNL curriculum controversy
Omaha NAACP President Michael Williams issued a response Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, to the...
NAACP statement on UNL curriculum controversy
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends Senate campaign