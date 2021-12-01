Nebraska driver throws it in reverse, crashes on I-80

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office investigated an unusual series of events involving a crash Tuesday night along Interstate 80.

Deputies and state patrol troopers responded to the incident just before 7 p.m. at the eastbound 426 exit, just west of the Platte River.

A 70-year-old Lincoln woman said she took the exit and began to pass a semi which was stopped on the shoulder. She said when she slowed down she encountered a pickup directly in front of the stopped semi. At that point, the driver of the pickup accelerated rapidly in reverse and crashed into her car. Her car was pushed backwards off the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was last seen driving eastbound, apparently on I-80.

The woman refused medical transport at the scene.

