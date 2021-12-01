Inmate with serious injuries sent to hospital after assault at Lincoln Corrections

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed Tuesday evening that an inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center was taken to the hospital for serious injuries from an assault.

The inmate is being treated for an assault that happened Monday morning in the cell shared by both men, according to the release. Officials say the inmate accused of the assault was taken out of the area and was restrained.

An investigation has been open for the assault and it’s reported a staff member saw “one of the men repeatedly stomp on the head and torso of his cellmate.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.