Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A record setting Thursday ahead of our next cool down

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm up continues for one more day! Thursday will be the warmest day for us with a forecast high of 70 in the Metro... this would break the record for the day and bring in the potential for rare December warmth! Omaha has only hit 70 or warmer 3 times. It will be a beautiful day to visit one of our two Stuff the Bus locations with a food or toy donation:

Record setting Thursday
Record setting Thursday(wowt)
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll cool down with highs gradually falling back to the upper 40s to mid 50s this weekend. We’ll still be above average but some windier, cloudier days ahead will make if feel cooler.

The forecast has the potential to be even chillier next work week but for now we’re expecting most afternoons to hit the 40s.... we’ll be watching the work week for our next chance at highs in the 30s! This will come with some more unsettled weather and the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame holds the potential for a few flurries... perhaps more! Stay tuned as we track the changing weather pattern:

A chill in sight
A chill in sight(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

