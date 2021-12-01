Advertisement

Council Bluffs high school teacher facing charges after notes found threatening violence

(WRDW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - An Abraham Lincoln High School teacher is facing three counts of making terroristic threats, Council Bluffs Police said Wednesday.

Katrina Phelan, 37, turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest, CBPD said.

Police said they found a series of anonymous handwritten notes talking about “committing gun violence” on school property were found in the high school. The notes were made to sound like they were coming from an unnamed student who was tired of being ridiculed, investigators said.

“Each of the notes were reportedly either found in Phelan’s classroom or found by Phelan herself, in various locations within the school,” the CBPD release states.

Police said that when investigators interviewed Phelan, she admitted to writing the notes. CBPD said investigators determined “she had no intentions or means of carrying out these threats.”

Each of the three counts is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

