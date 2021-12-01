Advertisement

4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County, Georgia, Tuesday night.(Source: WXIA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of metro Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was fatally shot, along with two women and the suspected shooter.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a child and another officer were also shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition. The second officer is expected to survive.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance where they found the child and one of the women in a yard.

They said that while they were trying to render aid, someone started firing from an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and other charges after killing a...
Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports record number of patients on ventilators
Omaha Police looking for felony assault suspect, offers up to $2,000 in reward
Concerns of water leak flow through south-central Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Mich. school shooting suspect arrested with loaded firearm, authorities say
Record Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Near record warmth to start off December!