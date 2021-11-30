With roots in Omaha Kansas State’s Conor Riley is making an impact on and off the field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Talk to Conor Riley or a player he coaches on the offensive line at Kansas State and you’ll hear the word impact multiple times. The coach who is from Omaha takes great pride in making a lasting impact.

The Wildcats have put together another winning season and will head to a second bowl game in three years. This is also a staff led by Chris Klieman that is finishing its third year in Manhattan. The team likely won’t find out until next weekend where it’s headed for the bowl game.

Riley was with Klieman at North Dakota State before the staff moved to K-State. Riley is a 1998 graduate of Creighton Prep where he played on three very good teams that were one win away from the state championship game three times. He also played college football at UNO where he was an All-American. Riley started his coaching career at UNO.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.