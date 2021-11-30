Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Incredibly mild weather heading into December

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some clouds are moving through the area early this morning trying to bring a few sprinkles as well. Most of stay dry with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees to start the day. Highs in the 50s this afternoon will likely end up being the coolest day of the week.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind won’t be much of an issue today as a light north wind will become southerly by the end of the day at 5-10 mph.

Incredible warmth will build in for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s Wednesday and pushing 70 degrees on Thursday!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The record high is likely just out of reach Wednesday but will likely be broken Thursday. In fact, that 70 degree high on Thursday will be just the 4th time we’ve hit 70 degrees in the month of December in Omaha in recorded history! Unprecedented warmth.

Record Info (WOWT)

Even when we start to cool down Friday we’ll still have highs in the 50s followed by 40s on the way for the weekend. Remember that during all of this average highs are in the lower 40s and lows are in the mid 20s.

