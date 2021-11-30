OFD responds, handles west Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in west Omaha after a neighbor alerted the occupant of a fire on the rear of their home.

OFD officials say the single-family house fire occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday night near S. 168th and Gold streets.

Upon arrival, the OFD said there was a heavy fire that caused electrical service disruption. They report that one occupant was displaced but was unharmed.

Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional as a result of discarded embers/ash.

