Advertisement

OFD responds, handles west Omaha house fire

Omaha Fire & Rescue
Omaha Fire & Rescue(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in west Omaha after a neighbor alerted the occupant of a fire on the rear of their home.

OFD officials say the single-family house fire occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday night near S. 168th and Gold streets.

Upon arrival, the OFD said there was a heavy fire that caused electrical service disruption. They report that one occupant was displaced but was unharmed.

Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional as a result of discarded embers/ash.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more...
Police investigating fatal west Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Michael Tobin charged with sex trafficking
Bellevue man recently charged with sex trafficking back in jail
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher’s death
Concerns of water leak flow through south-central Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter...
Kansas man dies 2 days after bar fight; suspect arrested
Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of...
Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced
Deante Johnson
LPD: Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants; pills & cash found
17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton, charged with first-degree in the Oct. slashing deaths of his...
Iowa teen charged in parents’ killings pleads not guilty
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
13-year-old in Kansas critically injured in accidental shooting