OFD responds, handles west Omaha house fire
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in west Omaha after a neighbor alerted the occupant of a fire on the rear of their home.
OFD officials say the single-family house fire occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday night near S. 168th and Gold streets.
Upon arrival, the OFD said there was a heavy fire that caused electrical service disruption. They report that one occupant was displaced but was unharmed.
Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional as a result of discarded embers/ash.
