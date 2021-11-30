Advertisement

Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday that Meadows, through his lawyers, has been “engaging” with the committee and “will soon appear for an initial deposition.” The news was initially reported by CNN.

