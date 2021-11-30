Advertisement

LPD: Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants; pills & cash found

Deante Johnson
Deante Johnson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force made contact with 28-year-old Deante Johnson near N 10th and New Hampshire Streets, in north Lincoln.

LPD said Johnson was wanted on four outstanding warrants which included operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during suspension and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was taken into custody.

According to police, while officers were searching him they found a bag containing 45 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and $562 in cash.

LPD said Johnson was also wanted on several local broadcasts.

Officers said one of those broadcasts was from Oct. 10. An investigation was initiated after officers obtained evidence Johnson was in possession of a firearm and was a convicted felon. LPD said investigators had been seeking to arrest Johnson for his offense and issued a local broadcast reference in this case.

The second broadcast was on Nov. 18 around 2:30 a.m. LPD said an officer tried stopping a blue 2008 Honda Civic near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway as it was wanted on an unrelated local broadcast. LPD said the car sped away from the officer and was seen stopped near 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue and the driver ran from the car.

LPD said the officer identified the driver as Johnson.

Johnson was arrested for his four outstanding warrants, possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, willful reckless driving and driving during suspension.

