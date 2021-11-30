Kansas man dies 2 days after bar fight; suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man has died two days after a bar fight, and police say the man he fought with is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Police say 31-year-old Alonzo Haywood died Sunday from injuries he received in a 2 a.m. Friday fight outside Mulligan’s Pub.

Police say Haywood had been arguing with 51-year-old James Elbert Thomas, also of Wichita, when Thomas punched Haywood, causing the younger man to fall to the ground and hit his head. Police say a melee then broke out involving multiple people.

Haywood was taken to a Wichita hospital by friends. Thomas was arrested Friday, initially on suspicion of aggravated battery.

That count was amended to reckless involuntary manslaughter after Haywood’s death.

