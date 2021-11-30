Advertisement

Kansas man dies 2 days after bar fight; suspect arrested

51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter...
51-year-old James Thomas is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for involuntary manslaughter after another man died from his injuries in an early-Friday-morning fight at a NE Wichita bar.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man has died two days after a bar fight, and police say the man he fought with is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Police say 31-year-old Alonzo Haywood died Sunday from injuries he received in a 2 a.m. Friday fight outside Mulligan’s Pub.

Police say Haywood had been arguing with 51-year-old James Elbert Thomas, also of Wichita, when Thomas punched Haywood, causing the younger man to fall to the ground and hit his head. Police say a melee then broke out involving multiple people.

Haywood was taken to a Wichita hospital by friends. Thomas was arrested Friday, initially on suspicion of aggravated battery.

That count was amended to reckless involuntary manslaughter after Haywood’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more...
Police investigating fatal west Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Michael Tobin charged with sex trafficking
Bellevue man recently charged with sex trafficking back in jail
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher’s death
Concerns of water leak flow through south-central Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of...
Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced
Deante Johnson
LPD: Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants; pills & cash found
17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton, charged with first-degree in the Oct. slashing deaths of his...
Iowa teen charged in parents’ killings pleads not guilty
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
13-year-old in Kansas critically injured in accidental shooting