Iowa teen charged in parents’ killings pleads not guilty

17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton, charged with first-degree in the Oct. slashing deaths of his parents, has pleaded not guilty.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A teenage boy charged with first-degree murder in the October slashing deaths of his parents in Cedar Rapids had pleaded not guilty.

The Gazette reports that 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton entered the pleas in court documents filed Monday.

Orton was charged after police called his home around 2 a.m. Oct. 14 and found him outside the home covered in blood. Police say he told officers he had killed his mother and father, and the officers found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside.

The teen reportedly told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life.”

