House fire in Omaha under control in 18 minutes

(WIFR)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department found out the cause of a house fire Sunday morning.

Officials say the accidental fire was caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials. Firefighters went to a home near North 79th Ave and Bondesson Street and saw smoke and flames and proceeded to get the fire under control in about 18 minutes.

Before fire crews arrived, residents and pets were able to get out in the home and no injuries were reported.

