Fire destroys vintage cars, motorcycles near Denton

A garage fire in Denton, Nebraska, has caused over $1 million in damages to classic cars and...
A garage fire in Denton, Nebraska, has caused over $1 million in damages to classic cars and motorcycles.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENTON, Neb. - A garage fire near Denton has caused more than $1 million in damage to several classic cars and motorcycles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire broke out Saturday in a detached garage. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived.

Corvettes from 1956, 1958, 1962 and 1969 were destroyed, along with other vintage cars and four Harley Davidson motorcycles. The building was a total loss.

Authorities say the fire’s cause was accidental.

